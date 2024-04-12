Keira Murphy on her way to winning the advanced race. Photo / Supplied by Sarah Lord

More women and girls are jumping on their bikes and burning down gnarly tracks thanks to a bunch of keen downhill and enduro mountain biking Mud Maidens in Rotorua.

About 100 riders took part in the sixth annual downhill event run by Mud Maidens over the weekend on Skyline Rotorua’s mountain bike tracks.

Riders aged from 11 to 58 travelled from all parts of New Zealand to take on either an advanced course (grade 5) or the intermediate course (grade 3/4).

Laura Parsons takes on the Skyline Rotorua downhill track. Photo / Supplied by Sarah Lord

Mud Maidens is a women’s only mountain biking group created in 2016 by Rotorua mountain bike enthusiasts Cati Pearson and Amanda Monk.

The aim of the group is to encourage more female riders into the downhill and enduro mountain biking scene as well as to break down barriers in what was traditionally a male-dominated sport.

Event organiser Cati Pearson said the weekend’s event was believed to be the biggest field of women involved in a downhill mountain biking event in NZ.

Some of the participants had never entered a downhill event, however, the overwhelming feedback was that they were now “hooked”, Pearson said.

A group of keen riders taking part in the annual Mud Maidens downhill event at Skyline Rotorua. Photo / Supplied by Sarah Lord

Toni Twiss of Tauranga said her highlight was “being with amazing supportive women and getting to watch and support some amazing chicks absolutely nailing the tracks”.

Pearson said Mud Maidens events were always well received in the community and were supported by amazing sponsors who allowed them to continue holding the events that help advance the women.

She added there was a large group of riders aged under 15, which showed mountain biking was appealing to the younger generation.

Rotorua rider Melissa Jack said “chatting to the grom-girls, the race-mums and dads, the riders who made the roadie from other parts of NZ just filled my cup so much”.

Mud Maidens hold monthly rides which were well patronised by riders from around the district as well as the annual enduro race.

Mud Maidens volunteer Kylie Kennett said the group’s volunteers built a grade 5 trail in the Whakarewarewa Forest last year which was aptly named Maiden Voyage. Kennett said the trail had received “overwhelmingly positive reviews”.

Results:

Advanced Course:

Keira Murphy - 1st

Emi Summers - 2nd

Ursula Summers - 3rd

Intermediate Course:

Kote Kirkcaldie - 1st

Jaimie Schwarz - 2nd

Charlotte Cook - 3rd















