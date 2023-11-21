A note and flowers at the scene of the accident at the Tutanekai St and Amohau St intersection on Tuesday. Photo / Laura Smith

One person has died following a crash between a mobility scooter and a motorcycle in Rotorua.

The driver of the mobility scooter died at the scene and inquiries into the crash were ongoing, police said in a statement this morning.

Flowers and a note were attached to the traffic light pole at the Tutanekai St and Amohau St intersection this morning.

Witnesses saw emergency services respond to the crash around 10.20am, with one saying she saw an elderly man “flip in the air”.

The crash closed the road for several hours.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit, but were not required for transportation, a spokeswoman said.

The crash happened near the Tutanekai St and Amohau St intersection in central Rotorua. Photo / Maryana Garcia

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said it initially responded with three trucks about 10.20am.

A reporter at the scene said a mobility scooter could be seen, along with a motorcycle on the side of the road being photographed by police.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised, police said in a statement yesterday.

Hiria Pohutuhutu was working at Colombus Coffee across the road when she heard a “bang”.

“I looked straight up and just saw the guy in the air and the chair to his scooter flying,” she said.

“I saw his whole body flip in the air.”

She “looked straight up” and saw that an elderly man on a mobility scooter was involved.

Pohutuhutu said she immediately called the ambulance and ran outside and saw the motorcycle nearby.

A note and flowers at the scene of the accident involving a mobility scooter and a motorcycle. Photo / Laura Smith

She said the elderly man was lying on his side and looked “uncomfortable”.

Passersby began administering urgent first aid.

The passersby helping him suddenly flipped him onto his back and started performing CPR. She also saw someone run to find a defiblerator.

Emergency services then arrived on the scene and took over.

She said the incident was “traumatising” and everyone was concerned about those involved.

“I did a little prayer for him.”

Another witness to the incident, who asked not to be named, said he was facing a window when the crash happened.

The man said a small motorcycle came through the intersection.

“I didn’t even hear the bike until I heard a bang.”

He saw other people by the intersection “freaked out” and heard screaming.

“I rushed out and called an ambulance.”

“When I got outside the first responders had started showing up, and they were doing CPR. He just wasn’t moving.

“They were doing CPR for 10 minutes. He didn’t deserve this. No one deserves this.”

Cira Olivier is a social issues and breaking news reporter for NZME Bay of Plenty. She has been a journalist since 2019. Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.