12 May, 2022 01:48 AM Quick Read

Police have released the name of a man found dead in Tāngarākau on May 7.

He was Adrian Roger Humphreys, 57, of Rotorua.

A homicide investigation was launched after his body was discovered at a Tāngarākau campground on Saturday.

Police received a report about 7am and arrived at the campground to find the man's body.

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said Taranaki CIB opened an investigation into the incident, which will be based out of Stratford.