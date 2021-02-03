Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Rotorua man accused of dishonestly accessing pizza ordering website

Quick Read

Gemini Rerekowhai Dixon appears in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

A man has appeared in the Rotorua District Court accused of hacking a pizza ordering website.

Gemini Rerekowhai Dixon, 33, from Rotorua is charged with directly accessing a computer system, namely Hell Pizza online ordering website, and dishonestly obtaining food and beverages between May 30 and August 11 last year.

He appeared before Judge Greg Hollister-Jones but didn't enter a plea.

He was remanded on continued bail to reappear on February 12 at 10am when a plea must be entered.

He was represented by Erin Reilly. The offences carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years.