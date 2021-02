Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving two vehicles near Kinleith. Photo / File

One person has died after two vehicles collided on State Highway 1 near Kinleith.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash at 6.04pm.

SH1 KINLEITH - ROAD CLOSED - 6:55PM

Due to a serious crash #SH1 is now CLOSED between Tokoroa and SH30 (Atiamuri) with detour via SH32 (Whakamaru). Rotorua traffic is not affected. Allow extra time for detour: https://t.co/MwsoTpOhEb ^TP pic.twitter.com/LkSGSIh6tk — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 3, 2021

Police are still advising motorists to avoid the area and diversions continue to be in place.

The crash happened between Station and Coach Rds.