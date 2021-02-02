Baby injured in alleged family harm incident in Rotorua

Starship children's hospital. Photo / File

Police are investigating a family harm incident that resulted in injuries to a baby in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said the incident was reported yesterday.

A baby was taken to Starship Hospital and initial inquiries suggested the baby's injuries were an indirect result of the initial incident, the spokeswoman said.

A man has been arrested for breach of protection order and threatens to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today.

Another man has been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and due to appear in Rotorua District Court on Thursday.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.