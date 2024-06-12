Scene of a house fire on Gwendoline St in Rotorua. Video / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua house fire is not being treated as suspicious but investigations continue.

Crews were called to a “well-involved” house fire on Gwendoline St in Glenholme about 1.55pm on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson this morning said there was significant damage to the structure.

The fire was not considered suspicious and a fire investigator would be on the scene this morning, the spokesperson said.

The single-storey dwelling measured about 180sq m and crews left shortly before 5pm.

A police cordon was earlier in place at the entrance to the street.

Kris Beehre was driving down Fenton St when he saw “all the smoke billowing up”.

The house fire on Gwendoline St in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

“We could see flames by the time we reached Devon St and that’s when we started to get worried as it looked close to our place and friends of ours.

Beehre said there was “big thick black smoke” and Sophia St had been covered in a smoke haze.