Rotorua homeless problem: Fenton St resident fed up with Four Canoes Hotel homeless

5 minutes to read
Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

A Fenton St resident has spoken out about his frustration living next to a hotel with a government contract to look after the homeless - saying the "mothering" needed to stop.

Abby Spurdle lives near

