Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

From homeless Rotorua windscreen washer to commercial cleaner

3 minutes to read

Brian "Bam Bam" Mollgaard couldn't be happier with his new job. Photo / Ben Fraser

Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

He used to clean the windscreens of people's cars at traffic lights to make a few bucks, now the former Rotorua homeless man is cleaning windows for a real job.

Brian "Bam Bam" Mollgaard was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.