Rotorua high school in lockdown after alleged sighting of offenders with firearms

A policeman outside John Paul College. Photo / Andrew Warner

John Paul College in Rotorua is in lockdown after students allegedly spotted offenders with firearms in the Fordlands area.

Principal Patrick Walsh told the Rotorua Daily Post all students and staff were safe.

The incident had happened in the last half hour and police were investigating, he said.

"Students reported that they saw youths with that they thought were guns in the reserve near Fordlands," Walsh said.

"They reported to senior management and they thought as a precaution to call the police. Police advised the school to go into lockdown."

A police spokesperson said police were in attendance and making inquiries, however, nothing had been located so far.

"[A] report was received shortly before 1pm of a person or persons seen with a firearm in the area of John Paul College," they said.

"Sighting was for the reserve area behind the school [Recreation Reserve] and not on the school grounds. The school went into lockdown as a precaution."

The school remains in lockdown and is following procedure.

"I just want to stress students and staff are safe and we're following the textbook approach to lockdowns," Walsh said.

"Police and the school are handling it well."