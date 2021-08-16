Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua geothermal assets: How they've changed and negatively affected whānau

How geothermal use has changed was the focus of a report. Photo / File

Zizi Sparks
Multimedia journalist

Hundreds of Māori families are struggling to heat their homes, have lost intergenerational knowledge and have seen long-lasting impacts on social, cultural and physical wellbeing as the use of geothermal assets decreases.

Now some locals

