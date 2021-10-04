Rotorua gang activity: Guns shot, people attacked during wild weekend

Rotorua Area Commander Inspector Phil Taikato. Photo / NZME

Gang members are thought to be responsible for a spate of dangerous incidents, including alleged shootings and an assault, across Rotorua in the past few days.

A temporary carriage order was issued for Rotorua police staff for nine hours overnight Saturday to Sunday morning due to the nature of the activity.

Rotorua Area Commander Philip Taikato wanted to assure the community police were working hard to catch those responsible.

On Thursday, police allege shots were fired at a vehicle on Ford Rd. No injuries were reported and the alleged offenders fled the scene.

Police responded to a number of events the following day.

Reports alleged a firearm was fired at a house on Ruby Place about 9pm. There were no injuries and the offenders left the scene.

Ten minutes earlier, a group of people assaulted several others at an address on Fenton St and they also destroyed property. They fled the scene before police officers arrived.

At 9pm, roughly 15 people, believed to be gang members, destroyed property at an address on Mahoe St but left the scene before police arrived.

On Saturday police received reports a firearm was fired at the intersection of Park and Gordon Rds at 11pm.

Due to the volume of offending, a temporary carriage order was issued for police staff in the area just before 10pm but was lifted at 7am on Sunday.

"I want to reassure the Rotorua community that we are working very hard to stamp this kind of offending out and catch those responsible," Taikato said.