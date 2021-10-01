Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Christopher Luxon: Three Waters: Local control in troubled waters

4 minutes to read
National's principal concern is that the Three Waters plan will strip away local control, writes Christopher Luxon. Photo / NZME

National's principal concern is that the Three Waters plan will strip away local control, writes Christopher Luxon. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

The tide is going out on community decision-making and New Zealand is at risk of losing the "local" from local government.

Under the Labour Government's Three Waters plan, control of your drinking water, wastewater

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.