Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Rotorua crash: Couple escape injury after car smashes into building

3 minutes to read
A car crashed into Thompson Lawnmowers & Chainsaws on the corner of Sunset and Old Taupo Rds this morning.

A car crashed into Thompson Lawnmowers & Chainsaws on the corner of Sunset and Old Taupo Rds this morning.

Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

The fact no one was hurt when a car smashed through a shop is being described as a miracle by the shop's owner.

The car crashed through the front door of Thompson Lawnmowers & Chainsaw

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.