The Salvation Army Rotorua team pictured in their office at the end of the 2023 foodbank Christmas Appeal. Photo / Maryana Garcia

The final results are in.

The Rotorua Daily Post can now reveal that its 2023 Christmas Appeal has raised a grand total of $94,409.30 for the Salvation Army foodbank.

The final tally of cash and food donations confirms Rotorua residents set a six-year record after the provisional tally surpassed $92,000.

Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon said the tally showed “an awesome outpouring of generosity and kindness”.

“Just hitting our target would’ve been great, but this is incredible.”

Seddon said she had already seen the fruits of the community’s generosity in helping families through the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period.

“We came into this wanting to show some love and to lighten some of the burdens of people that we walk alongside, and we’ve been able to do that because of our generous community.

“Donations have helped with community meals, hampers, gifts and vouchers for over 1300 people so far.”

Seddon said her message to everyone who had donated was to remember that love and kindness “has a way of finding you in the end”.

“As we move into 2024, we pray that love will find you too, in whatever your moment of need might be and when kindness and goodness needs to be poured back into you and yours.”

Image 1 of 18 : Rotorua Trust donate to the Christmas appeal. (l-r) Hana Seddon, Stewart Edward, and Darnielle Hoods. Photo / Andrew Warner

The appeal began in December against a background of increasing hardship for households as the foodbank needed to provide four times the food parcels it had in previous years.

However the people of Rotorua did not let the rising cost of living be a barrier to their generosity. Over the six-week appeal, schools, fire departments, businesses, families and individuals have given from their cupboards, shopping trolleys and bank accounts.

The appeal’s provisional tally already set a six-year record for community generosity with $92,059.30 worth of food items, toys, gifts and financial donations given over six weeks. Each item donated was valued at $2.50.

This was the best result since 2017 when the appeal was run in conjunction with Rotorua police and raised $82,080. Last year, a total of $76,500 was raised for the foodbank through cash and food donations.

The provisional tally was pending the count of donations received up to midday on December 23, including donations from Waikite Valley Hotpools’ Soak for the Salvation Army event which took place the night before.

Jordan O'Reilly-Schwass (left) and the team at Waikite Valley Hot Pools ran the last fundraiser for the 2023 Christmas appeal. Photo / Andrew Warner

Waikite Valley Hot Pools manager Jordan O’Reilly-Schwass said the business’ Soak for Salvation Army event had a “great turnout” of people with donations.

“It was good. We had a really nice evening and quite a few people came along. We had Christmas lights going and the decorations up.”

O’Reilly-Schwass said locals and farmers came to drop off donations even though they already had passes to the pools and did not go for a soak.

“Tourists chucked some $10, $20 notes in.”

O’Reilly-Schwass said the cash donations on the night added up to about $500.

Seddon said she and her team were grateful for the donations from Waikite Hot Pools.

Next year, O’Reilly-Schwass said he and the Waikite Valley Hot Pools team planned to hold the event earlier in December.

“We’ve got a few ideas on how we could raise more donations.”

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times.








