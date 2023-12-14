The annual appeal, in conjunction with The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, supports the Rotorua Salvation Army foodbank. Corps officer Hana Seddon talks about the power of giving.

Families and individuals will be able to enjoy a late-night swim at Waikite Valley Hotpools on December 22 in exchange for a donation to the Rotorua Salvation Army foodbank.

The hotpools will be hosting a Soak for Salvation Army event on the Friday before Christmas as part of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.

Supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, the appeal runs until December 23 and aims to collect donations of food and money to help fill the foodbank’s shelves and assist the Salvation Army with its work through the Christmas period and into 2024.

In 2022, the appeal raised $76,500 worth of donations as the soaring cost of living forced some people out of their homes and pushed others to their financial limits.

This year, the appeal hopes to raise even more, lending a hand to those turning to the foodbank for help, including people with jobs and mortgages struggling to feed their families.

As of 1pm last Thursday, this year’s appeal has raised more than $67,000.

Waikite Valley Hot Pools manager Jordan O’Reilly-Schwass said the pools would be decorated with lights in honour of the occasion.

“It will be a nice night out for families,” O’Reilly-Schwass said.

He said at a “tough time of year” the business was happy to give people an outing option in a busy and expensive period while at the same time helping the foodbank.

“Christmas is an important time to be with friends and family and food brings people together,” O’Reilly-Schwass said.

“There are people out there that are going through tough times and charities like the Salvation Army provide food for people who need it. We’re happy to do what we can to help with that.”

From left: Jordan O'Reilly-Schwass, Lisa Bowie, Callum Rogers, Sophie Bowie, and Lydia Van de Castle. Photo / Andrew Warner

O’Reilly-Schwass said scheduling the Soak for Salvation Army day just before Christmas acknowledged that the foodbank supported people throughout the year.

“We’re hoping the donations we collect will be helpful through Christmas and into January. Every little bit helps.”

O’Reilly-Schwass encouraged anyone interested in coming along on the night to register their interest on Waikite Hot Pools’ Facebook event page.

“We’re not a massive complex so for health and safety we can’t have overcrowding.”

O’Reilly-Schwass said he encouraged families to bring a donation per person.

“We’re hoping that if a family of five come they bring along five items. We hope we can get as many donations as we can.

“People who don’t bring food can donate something else.”

O’Reilly-Schwass said Waikite Valley Hotpools would also be happy to collect donations from anyone not keen on a swim but wanting to lend a helping hand.

Waikite Valley Hot Pools Soak for the Salvation Army

When: Friday, December 22 from 5.30pm to 9pm

Where: Waikite Valley Hot Pools, 648 Waikite Valley Road RD1, Rotorua

What: Bring in a donation (ideally per person) and get access to the Geothermal Water and Outdoor Pools (Private Pools not included). Please register your interest on Waikite Hot Pools’ Facebook page before December 22.

