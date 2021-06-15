Rotorua builder charged with stealing sex toys from Auckland store

Hamish George Crego-Bourne appearing in the Rotorua District Court via audio visual link. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A builder has appeared in the Rotorua District Court facing a range of charges, including stealing $1775 worth of novelty sex toys from an Auckland store.

Hamish George Crego-Bourne, 31, of Rotorua, appeared in court on Monday via audiovisual link facing nine charges, including stealing novelty sex toys valued at $1775.92 from Peaches and Cream in Auckland on May 16 this year.

He is also charged with stealing a 2018 Yamaha Deluxe jet ski and trailer valued at $20,000 and stealing a 2004 Mitsubishi Triton utility. Both thefts are alleged to have happened between May 16 and May 17 in Auckland.

He also faces four burglary charges, including entering a residential dwelling on Cook Dr in Whitianga on May 11, entering a building on 309 Rd at Whitianga between May 11 and 14, entering a building on Hannan Rd at Whitianga on May 12 and entering a building on Sapphire Cres at Tairua between May 11 and 12.

He's also charged with breaching his court bail on May 13 in Rotorua and driving with a breath alcohol reading of 85 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath while being the holder of a zero-alcohol licence on April 2 in Auckland.

His lawyer, Douglas Hall, did not enter pleas for his client on the charges and instead asked for a bail application hearing on Thursday

and a subsequent court hearing later in the month.

Judge Greg Hollister-Jones remanded Crego-Bourne in custody to reappear on Thursday for a bail application and again on June 23 to enter pleas.