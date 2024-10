Air New Zealand staffer sacked after bypassing Customs queue, Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida and why police are cutting more than 100 jobs.

A third person has died after a violent incident in Rotorua.

A man and his wife were seriously assaulted at their home on Russell Cres on September 23.

The man’s wife died last Saturday, and the man died in hospital yesterday.

Another woman’s dead body was found about 5km away on the same day, in an incident police believed was linked.

A 52-year-old man was earlier arrested and charged with murder. He is now facing three murder charges, police said.