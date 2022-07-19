The High Court at Auckland. Photo / NZME

South Auckland-based truck driver Mananbir Singh can now be identified as the person who was charged with murder last month following an alleged attack on another man in Rosehill.

Name suppression lapsed today for the 26-year-old, who appeared in the High Court at Auckland for the first time.

During the appearance, Justice Sally Fitzgerald also set a four-week trial date for February 2024.

The defendant first appeared in Manukau District Court last month, when he pleaded not guilty to murder following the death at Auckland City Hospital of 29-year-old Jashandeep Singh.

Jashandeep Singh died on June 8, three weeks after what police described as an early morning "disorder incident" on Orchard Rise in Rosehill. He was taken to Auckland City Hospital in critical condition and never improved, police said after his death.

Another person was taken to Middlemore Hospital, also in critical condition, but has since recovered, police said.

"Police would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident, with both parties involved in the disorder being known to each other," a police spokesperson said in June.