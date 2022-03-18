Room destroyed after crane crashes down on Auckland home

A crane working on a construction site at Oteha Valley School toppled, crashing into a neighbouring home. Photo / Supplied

A crane working on a primary school construction site has toppled over, its giant boom crashing into a neighbouring home, demolishing a room.

The terrifying incident, which happened on Auckland's North Shore at Oteha Valley School on Wednesday afternoon, has left a gaping chasm in an upper-level room of the affected property.

Photos show part of the boom remained inside the two-storey townhouse overnight, the giant arm propped up by scaffolding and beams adjacent to the damaged property.

The crane's giant arm sliced throught the roof of a neighbouring home, destroying a room. Photo / Supplied

Work is now underway to right the vehicle and remove it from the home where it has sliced down into the roof.



Photos posted online show the room has been left in ruins, part of its roof, ceiling and wall gone. Instead there is rubble strewn everywhere by the force of the metal boom smashing down out of control.

A tarpaulin was used to cover the exposed room from the elements.

According to an eyewitness, the crane, which was being used in the construction of a three-storey classroom block, was moving a large piece of workplace equipment when it toppled.

Scaffolding was used to prop up the arm after the crane working on a school construction site toppled over into a home. Photo / Supplied

Children in nearby classrooms reported hearing the loud crash and felt the room shake as it smashed into the property.

While the homeowner escaped unscathed and no one was harmed, the incident had left many people traumatised.

Oteha Valley School directed comments to the Ministry of Education.

WorkSafe has also been approached for comment.