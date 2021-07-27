Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Rod Jackson: How many Covid 19 coronavirus deaths are acceptable?

4 minutes to read
NSW has declared its Covid-19 outbreak a national emergency, after recording 136 new cases yesterday. Video / 9 News

NSW has declared its Covid-19 outbreak a national emergency, after recording 136 new cases yesterday. Video / 9 News

NZ Herald
By: Rod Jackson

OPINION

Mum died prematurely following complications of a fall at the age of 95, just a few weeks before the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Wuhan. I say she died prematurely because her

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.