Rocket Park in Mt Albert, Auckland. Photo / File

Warning: Graphic content

An Auckland man who repeatedly exposed himself to girls aged under 10 at a playground has pleaded guilty to a spate of offending that shocked the Mt Albert community.

Brendan William Harris, 56, was arrested late last year after multiple high-profile reports of indecent exposure at Rocket Park in New North Rd, Mt Albert.

Between December 8 and 23, he repeatedly visited the playground when children were playing, exposed himself to them and committed lewd acts.

His victims range in age from 5 to 43.

In one instance shortly before he was arrested, he exposed himself to a 5-year-old girl while she was walking with her father and younger brother and made a crude and offensive remark.

Harris was granted interim name suppression at his first court appearance in January, which lapsed today at a hearing before Judge Simon Lance at the Auckland District Court.

Harris’ lawyer Hayden Geddes entered guilty pleas on his client’s behalf to five charges of committing an indecent act, punishable by up to two years in prison.

Harris initially faced six charges, but Crown prosecutor Brooke Magill told the court one charge had been withdrawn.

Court documents list his address as a flat in Norrie Ave, a five-minute walk from the Rocket Park playground across the Western railway line in the inner Auckland suburb.

No occupation is recorded on court documents.

Harris, a short, bald man with a beard and tattoos, stood in silence in the dock flanked by security officers during the hearing.

He will be sentenced on April 17.

There were multiple reports of his actions on social media.

After his arrest police appealed for anyone else who had witnessed similar incidents to come forward.

The agreed summary of facts outlining the offending admitted by Harris was also released to the Herald by Judge Lance.

Harris’ offending began on December 8 around 3.20pm when an 8-year-old girl was playing at the park, named for the blue and red rocket forming the focal point of the playground. Other children were also playing there.

Harris wasin a state of intoxication, court documents record, and he exposed himself and asked the girl a lewd question.

“She immediately fled to an adult and Mr Harris left the scene,” the documents state.

Brendan Harris pleaded guilty in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

The second victim, an 18-year-old woman, was sitting on the grass field at the park on December 19. Harris approached her with his pants down while performing a sexual act, the summary shows.

“She froze in shock for several moments. She then got up and walked away towards the main road. Mr Harris followed her and attempted to reach out and grab her but she pulled away.”

The woman took out her phone and pretended to film him to try stop him from following her any further, the papers read.

He stopped on the other side of the road and continued to touch himself while staring directly at the woman.

While she was on the phone to police, he circled the playground where 10 to 20 young children were playing.

That same day, Harris approached a 17-year-old girl at the pathway at the back of the park and put his hands inside his pants while looking at her.

He followed her until she stopped and took her phone out to photograph him. He then crossed the road and continued to walk parallel to her with his hands in his pants, but eventually stopped following her.

The fourth and fifth victims, aged 43 and 29, were approached by Harris on December 23 near Rocket Park.

The 43-year-old hid in the YMCA building foyer to escape Harris as he performed a lewd act.

The 29-year-old arrived at the YMCA and noticed Harris following the other woman. As she reversed into a park, Harris approached her vehicle and exposed himself. She took out her phone and Harris disappeared behind the building.

About half an hour later, Harris approached a 5-year-old girl walking home from Rocket Park with her father and younger brother along Rossgrove Tce near Harris’ home.

Harris walked up to her and made a lewd remark.

The summary said Harris declined to comment about his offending and that he has previously been before the courts.