ANZCO's site in Eltham. Photo / Google

Two companies have been ordered to pay $470,000 over the death of a 74-year-old man who died while cleaning a tripe machine.

Robin Killeen was cleaning a tripe machine at ANZCO's site in Eltham early one morning in December 2019 when he climbed into it and became trapped. Although he tried to operate its controls from inside the machine, Killeen was unable to stop the machine before he was killed.

ANZCO, and its subsidiary Riverlands Eltham (REL), were yesterday sentenced in the Hāwera District Court over what prosecutor WorkSafe said were health and safety failings related to the incident.

The companies were fined $340,000 and also ordered to pay reparations of $130,000.

WorkSafe said its investigation found ANZCO should have developed a safe operating procedure for cleaning of the machine, and REL should have had better hazard identification and risk assessment about the cleaning process.

"Commercial cleaning is a high-pressure industry that works on tight timeframes. Safety must come ahead of whatever appears to be the quickest and easiest way to do the job," said Paul West, WorkSafe's area investigation manager.

"You may have very competent staff and thorough procedures onsite in daylight hours. But many businesses have cleaners or other contractors coming in after-hours for maintenance, so it's critical to consider these people in health and safety planning and assessment of risks.

"Robin Killeen's death is also a warning for other interlinked companies to ensure their health and safety practices align. Front-foot the discussion, agree your procedures and document them clearly to avoid catastrophic consequences," West said.