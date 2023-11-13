"Mr Stretch", accompanied by Paula Sugden, welcomed a group of kapa haka students from Port Ahuriri onto the stage at the Mission Concert. Photo / Paul Taylor

It’s not often you get to sing with your teacher in front of 25,000 people.

But Port Ahuriri School’s “Mr Stretch” made that a reality for his talented tamariki over the weekend when they got the chance to open for British superstar Robbie Williams.

Near the end of his opening set, Anthony Stretch - more commonly known for his musical project Stretch with Paula Sugden and Andrew Gladstone - bought out the young wāhine kapa haka group to sing two special waiata to the heaving crowd.

“We were confirmed to play the Mission a while ago,” Stretch said.

“We did a few shows in May and for some reason, I really wanted to sing Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi at the end of each show for our local audiences. Every time we sang it, the response was amazing and really emotional.”

As the Mission Concert fast approached, Stretch decided it would be a great opportunity to bring out the waiata again, this time with a twist.

As he practiced for the Mission, the kapa haka group he helped facilitate at Port Ahuriri School in Napier with teacher Hinauri McCool was also hard at work practising for festivals.

“The two parts of my musical brain were blurring together, and I just said to the band at rehearsal ‘would you be up for having some of the kids come up?’

“There was no question and they were so on board instantly.”

The green light from concert organisers was given “pretty close” to the weekend but Stretch said the girls knew the waiata well.

“I actually got them rehearsing for the entire week anyway, just crossing my fingers, hoping we were going to get the green light. They also did their own practices at lunchtime.”

Then came the time to share their hard work with the world. Approximately 50,000 people graced the Mission Estate Paddock across two nights as the girls performed Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi and Tihei Mauri Ora.

The general consensus from the girls, most of whom were in Year 6 and had been doing kapa haka for three years now, was that the most nerve-wracking part of the whole experience was the waiting.

“I think before I went on it was more nerve-wracking but when I got on it was fine,” Isla Renwick said.

Penny Kerr said she was a bit nervous on the first night, but the nerves had cleared by the second night.

“I was like ‘we got this!’” Kerr said.

For Lexie Stewart, it was a cultural connection that made the experience even more special.

“[Kapa haka] makes me feel like that’s my connection to NZ. I’m part German and other things so it makes me feel connected to my country here.”

Anthony Stretch and his talented young wāhine get ready to perform ahead of Robbie Williams at Mission Estate. Photo / Liz Caldwell, Ankh Photography

Sofia Boucher-Taotah also thought connection was important.

“It’s my happy place and I feel really connected, to my school, my country, my culture,” she said.

But what was it like performing with their teacher? It was clear Stretch received glowing reviews from his most important fans.

“I like how Mr Stretch wanted to share his fame with other people when he doesn’t have to and he doesn’t brag or show off. He’s a cool teacher,” Renwick said.

“He’s exactly what you want as a teacher, he can teach you things and be that fun teacher you’ve always wanted but he can let you learn and grow but he’s not uptight and he’s super humble,” Kerr said.

While the group unfortunately didn’t get to meet Robbie Williams, they did get a shout-out from support act Ladyhawke.

“We didn’t meet Robbie Williams but he supposedly saw us and was singing along with us,” Stewart said.

“When we met Ladyhawke she complimented us about what we did but she’s famous and amazing so that was unreal,” Kerr said.

Backstage was also an exciting place for the team, with the fully-catered food tent being a surprise hit.

Stretch said the girls had “really reset” the way he saw music, and while it was great to perform at the Mission again as a band, having the girls there was an incredible experience.

“I felt as proud as anyone in that audience of them. I just loved being able to step back and let them go.”

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.