Enjoy a night out with Stretch and his band

Stretch will be presenting a night of song and soul, with his band, Paula Sugden, Andrew Gladstone and Campbell Burns. Photo / Supplied

Stretch will be presenting a night of song and soul, with his band, Paula Sugden, Andrew Gladstone and Campbell Burns. Photo / Supplied

Hawke’s Bay singer/songwriter Stretch will be presenting a night of song and soul, with his band, Paula Sugden, Andrew Gladstone and Campbell Burns.

This gathering of talents who all call Hawke’s Bay home are performing My Heart, My Home shows over three nights across the region.

“These shows are especially important as Paula, our cello player, was one of those who had her house destroyed by the floods,” Stretch said.

“Between us, we have a legacy of performing and touring across Aotearoa and the world, sharing stages with some of the greats and creating nights that live in people’s memories.

“We are fresh from performing to thousands of people as the opening act for Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper at Mission Estate. We received an incredible response from the crowds and are still buzzing from the reaction to this music.

“We’re sounding like a group that’s going to fill these rooms with a whole lot of aroha, we’re creating a very special kind of vibe.

“And this is all about original music from here! Our art, our stories, our voices ... this is what speaks for us, our region and what we experience, it’s via what we create here.

“These nights are going to be what we want to remember of 2023, make sure you’re part of it.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Shows

Thursday, April 27, Common Room, Hastings

Friday, April 28, FG Smiths, Napier

Saturday, April 29, Fountain Theatre, Dannevirke