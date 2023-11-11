Thirty-three years after he embarked on a music career, having spent nearly 26 of those as a solo act, and almost 31 years since the first Mission Concert in 1993, close to 25,000 people flooded the estate paddock on Saturday to see Robbie Williams.
And boy, did he put on a show. Social media is today lit up with comments such as “best Mission show ever”, and “100/10. Great singing, great banter and a world-class entertainer.”
Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to capture the entertainment.