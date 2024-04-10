Bryan Cossey, from the Early Ford V8 Club with the 1954 Ford Customline that will take part in a rally of more than 25 classic Fords in Kaitāia on Saturday.

If you’re a bit of a petrolhead then there are few things more enjoyable than the throaty roar of a big V8 engine.

And Far North V8 lovers are in for a treat on Saturday when more than 25 early Ford V8s rally in Kaitāia as part of the Early Ford V8 Club of America (Northern Region)’s annual North Island ride.

Bryan Cossey, from Cambridge, arrived in Kaitāia earlier this week with the 1954 Ford Customline owned by he and wife Lorraine - who is the club’s treasurer - towed behind their camper van.

Bryan said the rest of the rally vehicles would be driving up under their own steam, but the couple brought theirs under tow as they wanted to bring the camper for accommodation.

He said the club has an annual rally and this one coincides with the club’s annual general meeting, which will be held while they are in the Far North.

“We hold it in a different location in the North Island every year and this year thought we’d come to the Far North.’’

He said anybody who loved to see early Ford V8s, or V8 fanatics in general, would appreciate the vintage vehicles that will be there on Saturday.

“They’re all flathead V8s made between 1932 and 1954 and they will make bit of noise.’’

Bryan has had the 54 Customline for about 10 years and he had lovingly and painstakingly restored it to almost mint condition. It turned plenty of heads from both old and young people while it was parked up in Commerce St on Wednesday. It’s a reaction the Cosseys are used to as it gets plenty of attention wherever they go.

“She’s a beautiful car, and they just don’t make them like this any more. She’s not too bad for a 70-year-old.’’

The Early Ford V8 Club will hold its rally in the Super Liquor Carpark, in Commerce St, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday.