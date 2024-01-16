Police at the scene of Monday's incident in which a roadworker died on Abbey Caves Rd. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

A 41-year-old roadworker died after getting trapped between a road roller and a truck in Whangārei.

Emergency services were called to Abbey Caves Rd at 12.45pm on Monday after receiving an initial report of a motor vehicle crash.

However, Fulton Hogan has confirmed that an employee was fatally injured on a worksite in the area.

Northland Serious Crash Unit investigator Steve Chamberlain said the man was working alongside other road workers when he became caught between a roller and a truck, which was laying metal on the road.

He said the man “tragically died” from critical injuries and was declared dead on site shortly after.

Fulton Hogan media spokesperson Abby Shaw said their hearts go out to everyone affected by the “terrible tragedy.

“Our key focus at this time is to support those affected by this tragic event and assist authorities,” Shaw said.

On the day, two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and firefighters from Whangārei rushed to the callout.

Cordons were also put in place along the road to prevent motorists from passing through the area.

Detective Sergeant Chamberlain said the police were working alongside WorkSafe to further investigate the cause of the incident.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said they have up to a year to complete the investigation and could not comment on the fatality further while the investigation was still under way.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

