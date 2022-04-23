Two motorbike riders have died on the roads today. Image / File

A motorbike rider has died in a Bay of Plenty crash this evening, taking the number of deaths on the roads in the past 48 hours to seven.

The toll included the deaths of two motorbike riders today and a third motorist's death in the south of the North Island this morning.

It comes after four people died in a horror crash in Invercargill in the South Island yesterday afternoon.

The latest motorbike crash took place in Awakeri, just outside of Whakatane in the Bay of Plenty, about 5.30pm today.

"Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene," police said.

Traffic diversions will remain in place until the scene examination is complete, police said.

"Motorists should delay travel or seek an alternative route if possible. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing."

Earlier another motorbike rider died in the country's north this morning

That crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle took place in Whāngārei at the intersection of Western Hills Drive and Douglas St at 9.30am.

"Sadly, one person died at the scene. The serious crash unit have completed their examination of the crash scene and the roads have now reopened, following a blessing," police said.

"The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation."

A third person also died today on Arapaepae Rd (State Highway 57) in Levin, south of Palmerston North after a 6.30am crash.

Two others were injured, including one critically, in the same incident.

Family members of four teens killed when their ute and a truck collided in Invercargill yesterday gather at the scene today. Photo / George Heard

The three deaths today made for a tragic start to the Anzac Day long weekend, after four teenage boys were also killed when their ute and a concrete truck collided in Queens Drive, Invercargill, yesterday afternoon.

The teens, three aged 16 and one aged 17, all died at the scene. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Three of the young men were from the seaside town of Bluff, south of Invercargill, and it "was a tragedy for the Bluff community as a whole", Southland area commander Mike Bowman said.

It was a small town and the deaths would have a "huge impact".

"Obviously, it's a tragedy for the families of the four deceased young men," Bowman said today, his voice shaking.

"And we will be working very closely with them."