Road toll rising: 'Tragic loss' after fatal crash in Christchurch

A photograph of the crash scene soon after the incident. Photo / supplied Daniel van Kessel

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

One person has died and others injured after a crash on Russley Road in Christchurch last night.

Police were called to the serious single-vehicle crash on in Harewood at 10.45pm.

Passers by had stopped to help before emergency services arrived and spoke about the carnage on social media.

Tributes are also being paid to the person who died, believed to be a young father.

Police said multiple people sustained serious injuries in the crash, which is under investigation.

The road was blocked and closed but has since reopened.

People who knew the victim paid tribute on a Christchurch news Facebook page.

"Such a tragic loss, and he leaves behind some beautiful kids and an amazing partner," said a family member.

Another woman close to the victim posted: "I'm completely, utterly broken right now - words can't describe the feeling, I'm shattered to pieces."

Daniel van Kessel got to the scene of the crash shortly after it happened got out of his car to help.

He said there were three people, one lying "motionless" on the road, another trapped under the car and a third with serious lacerations to her hand.

He told the Herald that when he called 111 he told the operator that "someone was lying dead in the road and that civilians were driving past and seeing...please come quickly."

It is the ninth fatality on the roads during the current holiday period.

Eight other people have died on the roads around the country since Christmas Day, more than doubling last year's entire road toll.

Terry Charleston, 34, and Rebecca McAlees, 24, died in a crash on Christmas night on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, south of Auckland.

Hours later, two young men - mates Jack Heritage Jnr and Viliami Muru-Teutau, both 20 years old - died in the early hours of Boxing Day after the vehicle they were in crashed on Triangle Rd in Massey, West Auckland.

James and Kareen Malcolm, of Invercargill, were killed on Monday when their motorcycle collided with a milk tanker on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway (State Highway 99), between Taramoa Rd and Price Rd.

The eighth fatality was at Kahikatea Rd, Dairy Flat, on Tuesday.