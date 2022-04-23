A crash in Whāngārei is the latest to claim a life this weekend. Image / File

A person has died after a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Whāngārei this morning - adding to a horror day on New Zealand's roads.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Western Hills Dr and Douglas St at 9.30am.

"Sadly, one person died at the scene. The Serious Crash Unit have completed their examination of the crash scene and the roads have now reopened, following a blessing.

"The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation."

Meanwhile, Arapaepae Rd (State Highway 57) in Levin has reopened following a fatal crash early this morning, police said.

One person died and two were injured, one critically, in the 6.30am crash.

Family members of four teens killed when their ute and a truck collided in Invercargill yesterday gather at the scene today. Photo / George Heard

It has been a tragic start to the Anzac Day long weekend, with four teenage boys also killed when their ute and a concrete truck collided in Queens Dr, Invercargill, yesterday afternoon.

The teens, three aged 16 and one aged 17, all died at the scene. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Three of the young men were from the seaside town of Bluff, south of Invercargill, and it "was a tragedy for the Bluff community as a whole", Southland Area commander Mike Bowman said.

It was a small town and the deaths would have a "huge impact".

"Obviously, it's a tragedy for the families of the four deceased young men," Bowman said today, his voice shaking.

"And we will be working very closely with them."