Open Spaces Preschool in Whangārei was visited by constables Alana Cameron (left) and Pablo Rust (second right) as part of its annual Wheels Day. Photo / Brodie Stone

Road Safety Week took on an exciting form for Northland preschool Open Spaces on Thursday when they were visited by two members of the Whangārei police squad.

The visit coincided with the preschool’s annual Wheels Day where tamariki bring along their bikes, trikes and scooters for a morning of practising their skills.

Children at Open Spaces Preschool waiting patiently to get started on their wheels. Photo / Brodie Stone

Lead teacher for over 2-year-olds Nikki Edge said it was important to teach basic road and car safety young.

Cars speeding past the centre on a daily basis don’t go unnoticed by the children, she said.

“A lot of the kids know when cars are speeding up and down this road. And so it’s about knowing that there are certain rules.

“They know they have to wear a seat belt, they know parents aren’t allowed on their phones [while driving], they know about crossing the road and stuff like that. So I think teaching them young will set them up later in life.”

Kaden Johnson rides his bike, encouraged by constable Alana Cameron. Photo / Brodie Stone

Edge said it was great to see the children enjoying the police car and sirens, but also to learn that police aren’t “scary people”.

“Some children may have come across police but [it’s about] knowing that police are part of the community.”

Children rode their wheels around the Open Spaces car park spurred on by the encouragement of teachers as well as constables Alana Cameron and Pablo Rust.

Some were lucky enough to don a police hat and vest and even have a turn playing a police car siren.

Image 1 of 7 : Brodie Wallace gets his turn sitting in a police car, pictured here with Constable Pablo Rust. Photo / Brodie Stone

A sit-down chat then ensued where the constables dished out some important messaging, and they were impressed by the knowledge already ingrained in the children such as knowing to look both ways when crossing the road.

The children were excited to hear a shoutout to Open Spaces on Rust’s radio from the Christchurch operation centre.

A sit-down chat with Open Spaces Preschool saw the children reminded of important road safety tips. Photo / Brodie Stone

Cameron, who is part of Whangārei Road Police, said it was important to have “positive interactions” with children.

She said it was clear the teachers had worked hard to ensure the children understood that wearing a seat belt and helmet was important, especially in a country with such a high road toll.

“These guys [the children] are going to be the ones that won’t understand what red is or green means [unless they are taught],” she said.

Cameron had spent the week attending child restraint workshops across Whangārei and said at one of the workshops none of the restraints were fitted correctly.

It served as a poignant reminder to check car seats are installed correctly, she said.

Road Safety Week will be marked tomorrow at Whangārei’s Canopy Bridge with the Road Safety Week Hero Relay. Attendees will run or walk the Hatea Loop dressed in their favourite hero getup to spread road safety awareness.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.



