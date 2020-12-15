Road reopens after serious crash on Ngongotahā Rd

Ngongotahā Rd has been reopened after a serious crash this morning.

Two people were seriously injured and the road closed for more than three hours after a two-vehicle crash.

A police media spokeswoman said they were told about the crash, between Rotorua and Ngongotahā, about 9.20am.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Ngongotahā Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

The crash was between a car and a truck and initially one person was trapped in each vehicle.

While diversions were in place earlier, she said the road was now clear and open.

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and a truck on ngongotahā Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were on the scene and a helicopter had landed on the road.

SH5 ROTORUA TO NGONGOTAHA - ROAD OPEN FINAL UPDATE 12:30PM, WED 16 DEC This section of SH5 is now fully OPEN again.... Posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Two people in a serious condition were taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance.

Traffic at a standstill on Ngongotahā Rd. Photo /Ben Fraser

Traffic was at a standstill and cars were being turned around near the scene of the crash. Traffic was backed up on Fairy Springs Rd.

