Road reopens after serious crash on Ngongotahā Rd

Ngongotahā Rd has been reopened after a serious crash this morning.
Two people were seriously injured and the road closed for more than three hours after a two-vehicle crash.
A police media spokeswoman said they were told about the crash, between Rotorua and Ngongotahā, about 9.20am.
The crash was between a car and a truck and initially one person was trapped in each vehicle.
While diversions were in place earlier, she said the road was now clear and open.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were on the scene and a helicopter had landed on the road.
Two people in a serious condition were taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance.
Traffic was at a standstill and cars were being turned around near the scene of the crash. Traffic was backed up on Fairy Springs Rd.
