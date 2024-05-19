A main highway between the Waikato and Rotorua is closed as emergency services respond to a crash.

The crash involved three vehicles on State Highway 5, Tapapa, between Tapapa Rd and Maraeroa Rd.

Police said in a statement the crash was reported at 3.15pm.

Hato Hone St John said in a statement they were notified of an incident on SH5 in Tapapa at 3:12pm, and responded with two ambulances and a first response unit.

Two patients were treated and are being transported to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said via X, formerly Twitter, it had reports of a serious crash near the Waiohotu Rd between Tirau and Rotorua.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

