Road closed after serious crash in Mamaranui, Northland

The crash was reported to police around 6pm. Photo / 123rf

The crash was reported to police around 6pm. Photo / 123rf

Emergency services are at the scene of a car crash in Mamaranui, north of Dargaville.

NZTA said the serious crash happened on State Highway 12 near Mamaranui Rd.

SH12 is closed between Omamari Rd in Maropiu and Babylon Coast Rd in Parore.

A police spokesperson said emergency services may be at the scene for some time and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The single vehicle crash was reported to police just after 6pm.

St John sent one ambulance and one helicopter to the scene.