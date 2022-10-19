The slip is about 70 to 80 metres long and 20 to 30 metres high. Photo / Supplied

A "very large slip" has come down on to State Highway 2 at Waiotahe Beach between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne, closing the road between Waiotahi Valley Back Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd.

The slip is about 70 to 80 metres long and 20 to 30 metres high and covers both lanes, a Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency media statement said.

There are no reports of injuries.

Geotechnical engineers are on their way to assess the slip, which is still moving.

The highway was under stop/go traffic management at the time while contractors were in the process of clearing an old slip. A van travelling through the site was pushed over by falling debris as the new slip came down.

A detour is available for light vehicles via Paerata Ridge Rd to Verall Rd, the statement said.

The road will remain closed overnight. Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advised it may take some days to clear such a substantial slip and re-open the road.

A detour is available for light vehicles via Paerata Ridge Rd to Verall Rd. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services were at the scene and police were alerted to the slip on Waiotahe Beach Rd at 2.50pm today.

St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand are also on the scene.

A spokesperson from St John said one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The slip is blocking the entire road, and it will be some time until it is cleared, a police spokesperson said.