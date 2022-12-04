Road closed after early morning car crash in Upper Hutt

A two-car crash on State Highway 2 in Upper Hutt has caused significant traffic delays for Monday commuters.
The crash occurred at 4.45am in the northbound lane just before the State Highway 58 turnoff. Police say two people were taken to Hutt Hospital for treatment, and motorists should expect delays.
“The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance. Motorists heading northbound are advised they will not be able to take the SH58 turnoff and to take alternate routes.”
Two people on social media said they had driven past the accident, and seen one car flipped on its roof on the median barrier, and another crashed close by.
“One car crashed nose into median barrier...one flipped resting on barrier.”