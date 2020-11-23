Road blocked off after car flips in central Auckland crash

The scene of the crash in Auckland's Kingsland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Dramatic images have emerged of a car flipped on its side after a crash in the Auckland suburb of Kingsland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Fourth Avenue just before 8.30pm.

Hayden Woodward, a freelance photographer, said the road was blocked off "probably 50 to 80 metres each side of the crash".

"Nearly every house had people standing outside," he said.

A police spokesperson said it appeared the vehicle had rolled, and it was thought there was only one occupant.

A tow truck had been called to the scene.

More to come.