Road blocked off after car flips in central Auckland crash

Dramatic images have emerged of a car flipped on its side after a crash in the Auckland suburb of Kingsland.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Fourth Avenue just before 8.30pm.
Hayden Woodward, a freelance photographer, said the road was blocked off "probably 50 to 80 metres each side of the crash".
"Nearly every house had people standing outside," he said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A police spokesperson said it appeared the vehicle had rolled, and it was thought there was only one occupant.
A tow truck had been called to the scene.
More to come.