RNZ’s head of news Richard Sutherland to step down

By RNZ

Richard Sutherland has resigned as RNZ’s head of news and will leave the broadcaster at the end of July.

In a statement, Sutherland said he was taking an extended break.

Richard Sutherland. Photo / RNZ

“It’s been an incredible privilege to work for the public broadcaster as we helped the country through a global pandemic, a couple of Prime Ministers, more than a couple of Opposition leaders, not to mention countless other significant news events.

“Now, with the Morning Report refresh complete, RNZ Asia in its establishment phase, and the securing of a significant funding boost for the organisation, it feels as good a time as ever to hand over the reins.”

RNZ said it will soon begin recruitment for Sutherland’s successor.