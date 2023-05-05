Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

RNZ’s head of news Richard Sutherland to step down

RNZ
Quick Read
NZ's Free Trade Agreement with the United Kingdom fast-tracked, Ed Sheeran victorious in copyright case and London all set for Coronation weekend in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Richard Sutherland has resigned as RNZ’s head of news and will leave the broadcaster at the end of July.

In a statement, Sutherland said he was taking an extended break.

Richard Sutherland. Photo / RNZ
Richard Sutherland. Photo / RNZ

“It’s been an incredible privilege to work for the public broadcaster as we helped the country through a global pandemic, a couple of Prime Ministers, more than a couple of Opposition leaders, not to mention countless other significant news events.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Now, with the Morning Report refresh complete, RNZ Asia in its establishment phase, and the securing of a significant funding boost for the organisation, it feels as good a time as ever to hand over the reins.”

Read More

RNZ said it will soon begin recruitment for Sutherland’s successor.

Latest from New Zealand