Riverton whitebaiters targeted by thieves, urged to be vigilant with equipment

Riverton whitebaiters in Southland are being targeted by thieves. Photo / ODT

Whitebaiters in Southland are being targeted by thieves.

Constable Daryl Williams said they are reminding whitebaiters in Riverton to check the security of their huts and valuables after a spate of break-ins reported this month.

Items taken include small easily consumable items such as kitchen utensils, grocery items, tools and fishing gear through to larger more expensive items such as vehicle batteries, solar inverter batteries, gas cookers and potbelly stoves.

Williams said many of the huts were well secured but it appears that the offender or offenders were well equipped and determined rather than simply opportunistic.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity between July 9 and July 16 is encouraged to come forward as soon as possible.

"The quicker Police can receive information, the more likely it is we are going to be able to solve the crime."

There are currently about 165 huts and stands on both sides of the Aparima River on a 3km span from the mouth of the Jacob's River estuary.

As the upcoming season approaches, many whitebaiters are returning to their huts and stands to prepare, Williams said.

"We continue to urge whitebaiters to be extra vigilant with their valuable equipment. It is important that all valuables are removed from huts, particularly at weekends and during off-season periods.

"At a minimum, make sure huts are left locked."

Police urge anyone with information relating to the break-ins to contact them on 105 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.