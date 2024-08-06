Richard King was known within the community for his role in saving Sgt Dan Stockfoods’ Fleming’s Cremoata mill after its liquidation.

Its managing director Daryl Moyle said King had been a sheep, dairy, and deer farmer at different stages.

“He’s a reasonably smart businessman, so he’s been a big help to me.”

Moyle said King was also involved as a board member of the Deep Cove Trust, which runs a facility in Doubtful Sound for school camps.

“He lived in Riversdale just outside of Gore for about 15 years and became one of the identities of that community,” he said.

“Then when he basically retired and sold his dairy farm and shifted to Riverton a number of years ago and built a beautiful home there, he became reasonably well-known in that area as well.

“So it came as a bit of a shock for everyone.

“[He was a] very avid fisherman, and fished a lot in Doubtful Sound when he was on the board there, he had his own boat in Doubtful Sound on a lot of occasions.”

Southland Mayor Rob Scott said the community was in shock.

“It’s going to have a huge impact on the community,” he said.

“It’s a tight-knit community, you know those local volunteers for coastguard and fire and St John who would have had to go out to assist in this as well.”

Emergency services were alerted at about 2.55pm on Saturday to the capsize at the Riverton bar. Rescuers found a survivor clinging to the upturned hull while several victims were trapped beneath the vessel.

Police, Coastguard Riverton, Coastguard Bluff, Hato Hone St John, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Search and Rescue volunteers were all involved in the rescue efforts.