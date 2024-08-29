A wild brawl erupted inside a Tauranga Sikh Temple and spilled into a nearby mall where swords were allegedly used - at least one injured person was taken to hospital.

Two rival groups – both claiming to be the legitimate managers of the Tauranga Sikh temple – have agreed to mediation after a violent confrontation involving baseball bats and other weapons.

Tensions escalated to an all-out brawl at the temple on Saturday, August 24, when members from one group arrived at the other group’s meeting.

Harbhjan Singh, president of the Tauranga Sikh Society (TSS), which is one of the parties in the dispute, told the Herald he wants the mediation process to result in the resignation of all committee members and the formation of new committee “that makes decisions based on Sikh faith principles”.

Harbhjan claimed members of his group were attacked with weapons like hockey sticks, baseball bats and knuckles during the conflict.

Vikramjeet Singh, the secretary of the rival group, the Legal Committee of the Tauranga Sikh Society, claimed only his group had the legal management rights to the temple – and they too suffered violence in the Saturday night conflict.