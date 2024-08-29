Advertisement
New Zealand

Rival factions in Tauranga Sikh Temple brawl and dispute agree to mediation

Lincoln Tan
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A wild brawl erupted inside a Tauranga Sikh Temple and spilled into a nearby mall where swords were allegedly used - at least one injured person was taken to hospital.

Two rival groups – both claiming to be the legitimate managers of the Tauranga Sikh temple – have agreed to mediation after a violent confrontation involving baseball bats and other weapons.

Tensions escalated to an all-out brawl at the temple on Saturday, August 24, when members from one group arrived at the other group’s meeting.

Harbhjan Singh, president of the Tauranga Sikh Society (TSS), which is one of the parties in the dispute, told the Herald he wants the mediation process to result in the resignation of all committee members and the formation of new committee “that makes decisions based on Sikh faith principles”.

Harbhjan claimed members of his group were attacked with weapons like hockey sticks, baseball bats and knuckles during the conflict.

Vikramjeet Singh, the secretary of the rival group, the Legal Committee of the Tauranga Sikh Society, claimed only his group had the legal management rights to the temple – and they too suffered violence in the Saturday night conflict.

He told the Herald the use of the Tauranga Sikh Society name by Harbhjan Singh was illegitimate.

“The unauthorised use of our organisation’s name and the misrepresentation of our position in a public forum is a matter we take very seriously,” Vikramjeet said.

“We wish to unequivocally clarify that the statement attributed to the Tauranga Sikh Society in the Herald article was made without our authorisation and does not reflect the official stance of our organisation.”

Harbhjan Singh’s group disputes this.

A third party will also be involved in the mediation: both parties have agreed Auckland-based Sikh community leader Daljit Singh will be present.

Harbhjan Singh told the Herald he believes Daljit Singh can help resolve the crisis by arriving at decisions using the Sikh faith.

“He is well-respected and has close relationships with many members on both sides.”

A wild brawl in a Tauranga Sikh temple spilled over to a nearby mall, where swords were allegedly used. At least one person was taken to hospital with injuries.
Police are investigating the incident, which was at the temple on Cheyne Rd, Pyes Pa, about 5.30pm on Saturday.

The fight spilled over to a nearby Pyes Pa mall, and police were again called at 11pm after an assault where at least one person was taken to hospital.

A police spokeswoman said they are still seeking information, photos and videos from witnesses to assist with its inquiries.

Witnesses can contact police using reference file number 240825/6882.


