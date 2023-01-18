MetService National weather: January 19th - 20th.

There is a risk this season’s second tropical cyclone will develop by the end of the day to the north of the country, with the MetService keeping a close eye on the brewing storm.

MetService meteorologist John Law said it was likely a cyclone would develop near Vanuatu and New Caledonia, where most of the impact would be felt.

“It looks like it will stay to the north of us [in New Zealand] and won’t impact our weather. It is likely there will be some developments so it’s worth keeping an eye on,” Law said.

Meanwhile, Law said there were weather warnings and watches for already sodden Tairāwhiti, Gisborne.

The region remains in a state of emergency which Civil Defence would review on Friday morning.

MetService issued an orange rain warning for Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay from 3pm today through to 9am tomorrow.

He said the area can expect between 70mm and 90mm of rain over this period with peak rates of rainfall of 10 to 15mm per hour.

Meteorologist Alec Holden said flooding is possible because of how wet the region has been lately, with the region still recovering from ex-tropical Cyclone Hale.

A heavy rain watch is also in place south of Gisborne from 6pm until 9am tomorrow as well as a strong wind watch for Gisborne north of Ruatoria and Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki from 6pm today to midnight.

Holden said the area can expect wind gusts up to 90km/h.

Meteorologist Jared Barrow told Newstalk ZB a subtropical low approaching from the north is bringing the rain.

“It is expected to bring some rain which they probably don’t want or need,” said Barrow.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence remained in a “state of readiness” as the second batch of bad weather approached in nine days, the Gisborne District Council said.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the community was aware and prepared for this second weather event tonight.

“I know our community is exhausted and want to see our district being cleaned up as soon as possible,” Stoltz said.

“Right now, we are still in a response mode, which means our main focus remains the safety and welfare of our residents as this next band of rain approaches. Hopefully, we will be able to transition into recovery mode on Friday and start the massive clean-up.”

Civil Defence group controller Ben Green said their headquarters are still receiving reports of “welfare needs” with multiple agencies offering help to affected people.

“The key risks are the state of our saturated land and the fragile roading network. People need to be aware that interruptions to their travel could happen at any time,” Green said.

“Because of this, we urge people to avoid unnecessary travel this afternoon and tomorrow.”

The Tairāwhiti Civil Defence warned State Highway 35 could be closed because of the rain as 20 roads remain closed after last week’s ex-cyclone Hale activity.

Large slip at Waiorongomai. Photo / Gisborne District Council

Speed restrictions are also in place on the highway and patrols and inspectors will monitor the highway as the downpours hit.

Waka Kotahi confirmed SH35 between Uawa and Ruatoria would remain open overnight for now.

“Be prepared for temporary closures between Tolaga Bay and Ruatoria.

“Roads in Uawa are in a state with lots of silt and debris. Further rain could remobilise the silt back onto some roads.”

It said staff are continuing to monitor the forecast peak rainfall intensities for the Hikuwai River, which is predicted to reach 5m.

Heavy rain has caused slips in the Gisborne region. Photo / Supplied

While wastewater emergency scours were all closed and discharges into the city’s rivers have stopped, Civil Defence is warning that the network is still running high and it won’t take much rain to trigger overflows.

“It’s a watch and see, but all agencies are prepared. We hope you are too, with supplies for at least three days.”

Council’s principal scientist Murry Cave said the biggest risk for the region was landslides.

“A rainfall event of say 120mm over a short duration can trigger landslides,” Cave said.

“However, if you get more rain on top of that the threshold for further landslides reduces. This could mean as little as 60mm of rain could generate further landslides.”



