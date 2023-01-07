‘Ripped apart’: Roaming dogs kill five pet cats in East Auckland suburb

Video of two dogs who allegedly killed five cats in a Glen Innes neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon. Video / Supplied

Video of two dogs who allegedly killed five cats in a Glen Innes neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon. Video / Supplied

Warning: Contains graphic content

Glen Innes residents are mourning the loss of their beloved pets after two unknown dogs mauled the feline companions to death in a series of brutal daylight attacks.

Leybourne Circle resident Tarquin Aisha Elliott is still in shock from losing her beloved 12-year-old tabby Muffy.

Elliott was driving home from a relative’s house when she noticed two unknown dogs standing in her front yard about 3.40pm on Thursday.

“They looked intimidating. I wondered why they were standing there. Most of my cats stay in the fenced backyard. I blew my car horn and they ran away. I looked over the area where they were and saw my cat lying there. Her neck was twisted backwards, her insides were ripped apart, and her fur and skin were all over the grass.

Elliott thinks Muffy had been sleeping under a tree when the dogs attacked.

“She is quite old so she couldn’t have escaped.

“I called out to my husband and he chased after the two dogs who had crossed Marsics St by that point.

“A neighbour then told us that their cat was also killed.”

Elliott said Muffy was a much loved pet, always ready for cuddles and patting.

“It was very upsetting and shocking to see her like that. We have had her since she was a kitten. We had to tell our youngest about what happened and he cried. He is still distressed by it.

“All our other cats don’t want to go in the front yard anymore.”

Elliott said the dogs looked intimidating and violent.

“Maybe they had training, why else would they attack cats?”

She was now afraid for the safety of children who play in the nearby park.

“We have a community park next to that street and little children play there. These dogs could attack our kids next.”

12 year old Muffy who was mauled to death by two dogs in Glen Innes. Photo / Supplied

Elliott said she called animal control but this proved unfruitful because the dogs had already left the area.

“We just want these dogs to stop before they attack a child. They have hurt many people. Pets are our family members.

“We don’t blame the dogs, we blame the owners. We just want to find these dogs so these attacks can stop.”

Another neighbour who did not want to be named told the Herald the same dogs gave chase to her 3-year-old cat.

“My cat ran for his life, he was lucky, he is alive,” she said.

The incident happened about 3.30pm on Thursday when her partner went out with their child, the neighbour said.

“He noticed our cat being chased by these two dogs who looked like fighting dogs. Our cat was running for his life, these dogs were hot on his heels. Our cat jumped over our neighbour’s fence and that’s how he got away. The dogs were at our front door, then they got distracted and left.”

She posted about the incident on a community group to alert others to the danger.

“A whole bunch of other people commented that they too took their dogs out for a walk but then went back home after seeing the two dogs who were unfriendly. Other comments said these dogs had killed their cats.

“Animal control said they had received multiple reports about them. They informed me five cats had been killed, and two other dogs were attacked by the same pair.

“They definitely looked like fighting dogs trained to attack cats. My cat could’ve died, he was lucky he is safe.”

The neighbour said the area had a problem with roaming dogs but residents were aware of their identities and owners.

“These dogs have never been here before. A neighbour saw the dogs get off a white Nissan van and told us they were taken away by the same people before animal control could get them.

“In less than two hours these two dogs were here, they caused huge damage, and nobody knows if they’ll be back, or who they’d attack next.”

A neighbour who has a camera was able to identify the van’s number plate and had reported it to police.

The woman said she followed up with animal control but was told they had to close the case because they were unable to locate the dogs.

Two dogs believed responsible for a series of attacks on cats in Glen Innes. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Council’s animal management boss Elly Waitoa confirmed her team had received reports of two roaming dogs attacking cats in the area on Thursday.

“An officer was dispatched to patrol and investigate but the dogs have not yet been located.

“After conducting area enquiries and speaking with nearby residents, it is understood that the dogs were last seen being picked up and driven off in a white van.

“Currently there are no witnesses to the attack or suspected dogs involved but we will be following up on all leads.”

Waitoa said animal management staff were saddened to hear about the loss of a beloved pet and appealed to anyone who witnessed the attacks or had information to call the council on 09 301 0101.

“While this investigation is ongoing, we do want to remind all dog owners to take all possible steps to ensure their dogs are kept safe, secure and contained on their properties and do not allow them to roam.

“Should a member of the public encounter a dog acting aggressively, we ask that they retreat to a safe place and contact our call centre on 09 301 0101 to report the issue immediately. When reporting, please supply as many details as possible including descriptions of the dogs and owners, and any supporting details such as address where the dog was last seen.

“All incidents involving aggression are considered high priority and will be responded to within 60 minutes.”