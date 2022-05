Rimutaka Prison is located in Trentham, Upper Hutt. Photo / Ross Setford

Wellington's Rimutaka Prison is in lockdown after two messages were left on the prison's phone line alleging that a bomb will be placed at the site.



"We take threats to the operation and security of our facilities very seriously and have detailed protocols for dealing with incidents of this nature," a Corrections spokesperson said.

Police were called about 9.20am and are making follow-up inquiries.

MORE TO COME.