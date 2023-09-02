A homicide investigation is under way at an Auckland restaurant following a man’s death in the early hours of this morning. Video / NZ Herald

Police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man with murder after an assault on Thursday at a Mt Roskill bar and restaurant.

The man who died has also been named as 26-year-old Tofimua Matagi.

A homicide investigation was launched after the incident at Richardson’s Bar and Restaurant.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews.

“The police investigation remains ongoing, and a number of witnesses will be spoken to over the coming weeks.”

Police tape cordons off Richardson's Restaurant in Mt Roskill following a homicide in the early hours of September 1st.

He said the investigation team had worked long hours “to get the result” and bring some relief to the victim’s devasted family.

The 34-year-old who was arrested will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

Matthews said he would like to thank members of the public who assisted police.

Police were called to the restaurant on Richardson Rd around 12.54am on Friday. The victim received medical assistance but died at the scene.

Police tape cordons off Richardson's Restaurant in Mt Roskill following a homicide in the early hours of September 1.

At 10am, police and investigators in hazmat suits remained inside Richardson’s Restaurant, investigating the death.

A business owner who has been working in the area for almost 30 years said the bar was once very busy and the carpark was always packed.

Within the last seven to eight years things had “really quietened down” at the restaurant so he was surprised to hear about the homicide.

“People used to hide in the bush and rob people there,” he said.

The bar is listed online as closing at 2am on Thursday.

The scene of the homicide is near a block of shops and alongside homes in suburban Mt Roskill.