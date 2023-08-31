A homicide investigation is underway in an Auckland suburb following a man’s death in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said a man was found unresponsive after an assault in Mt Roskill.

Police were called to a commercial address on Richardson Rd at around 12.54am. After receiving medical assistance, the man died at the scene.

A scene guard is in place as an examination is being conducted and police are working to establish what has occurred and who is responsible.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quoting file number 230901/9031 or by going online to www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.