Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The crash happened 10 minutes north of Leeston. Photo / Supplied

One person has been taken to hospital after a car drove into a creek in Leeston, rural Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Leeston Rd and Brookside and Irwell Rd just after 8.40am.

Hato Hone St John said an ambulance took one patient in moderate condition to Christchurch Hospital.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.