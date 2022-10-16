Voyager 2022 media awards
Richard Chandler: Alice in wonderment - a new age of electric flight

By Richard Chandler
5 mins to read
Eviation's plane Alice successfully completed a trial flight in Washington State. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

On Tuesday last week, I witnessed something very special: the first flight of an all-electric commercial passenger aeroplane.

The aircraft, named the Alice to conjure up the wonder of flight, took to the skies

