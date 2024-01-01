Drink-drivers were caught leaving the festival.

Police have caught 45 drink-drivers leaving the Gisborne muscial festival Rhythm and Vines today.

While praising crowds during this year’s Rhythm and Vines festival, Tairāwhiti Area Commander acting Inspector Danny Kirk said a large number of drivers the morning after had “let the side down.”

The impaired drivers were stopped at three checkpoints on roads leading from the festival.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander acting Inspector Danny Kirk said police ran several alcohol checkpoints across the region over the past four days and it was pleasing that most were driving responsibly, but were frustrated at the number of people drink-driving following the festival.

“There were no arrests at the three-day festival and police got to mingle with the crowds and soak up the positive, fun-filled atmosphere,” he said.

“However, at the conclusion of the event this morning, police ran three significant checkpoints on roads leading from the festival and found far too many people driving while impaired.

Thousands of drivers were breath-tested over the course of several hours, with 45 being found to be impaired.

“That’s 45 people who shouldn’t be anywhere near the controls, operating a vehicle on the same roads we all drive.”

“No driver has the right to put other people’s lives at risk; every person in and around your vehicle relies on you being in full control of it. There is no argument that can justify driving after a night on the beers.”

He said it was also disappointing to find a number of locals and out-of-towners driving without seatbelts.

“In a crash, you risk being catapulted through the windscreen, and your excuse for not wearing a belt isn’t going to save your life.”

He said police thanked the sheer majority of people who partied responsibly and made the weekend so enjoyable.

“Police will continue to have a visible presence on the roads and around the towns. Wear your belt, drive sober, and expect to see us.”